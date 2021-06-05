Niniola Apata: I’m Now in a Relationship

Super Saturday

Singer and songwriter, Niniola Apata, popularly known as Niniola, is a delight anytime, any day. Personally as fun and interesting as her craft, Niniola wears no air. Niniola’s genre of music, Afro-house – a blend of Afrobeats and House music, has seen her dominate rungs and charts ever since her emergence on the music scene, leading as one of Africa’s top female superstars. She tells Ferdinand Ekechukwu more about her musical formation, recent works, growing up in a polygamous family, significant moments, relationship and other interests

In your words, ‘When I drop songs, I drop hit songs.’ How do you draw inspiration for your songs?

(Laughs) Oh yeah you really follow me…Yes I love to dance so when I am making a record I have that at the back of my mind (that is to make people dance). Most of the time, the first inspiration comes from the beat; if it’s happy, sad or dark, whatever vibe the beat gives me determines where my emotions go. And then I record my vibes before I write.

Many of your followers and listeners know you through your hit song ‘Maradona’. To what extent did that song take your career heights to?

If there is anything I must thank God for its growth…With every single song I have put out, it has always taken me steps higher. Which is what ‘Maradona’ also did and till date is still doing.

‘Maradona’ took me to places I actually didn’t think of at the time, I knew it was a hit when I recorded it but I never knew it was going to end up being a monster hit and till date it keeps opening doors for my other records. So yeah ‘Maradona’ took me way up there.

You had of late, the Colours of Sound LP and then 6th Heaven almost immediately. What necessitated the swift follow up?

OK so I have different types of fans, some want to dance and some want to sit and listen to Niniola’s RnB vocals… So if you listen to the album ‘Colours and Sounds’, you will notice there was only one RnB song on it. In order to satisfy my RnB fans, I decided to give them the “6th Heaven” RnB Ep… And it was also part of the plan to occupy your playlist, so no matter the mood you are in, there is a Niniola song for you.

You have worked with a couple of producers but Sarz has remained a factor in your works, tells us about your relationship with him?

Yes O! Sarz has remained a factor because he is so talented and he was the one who helped tailor my sound…With Sarz we are family even though sometimes we fight o (laughs), when he doesn’t have my time… But yeah Sarz is my surest Guy.

Apart from music, what else interests you?

Well I guess that will be running my NGO (Adopt a Child’s Education) and making my wigs lol… yup

Your lyrics are often laced with the shrewdness of lewdness rendered in your dialect. And that has given your music that sweetness. How did you come about this formula?

(Laughs Out Loud) you people sha…Well first it’s not all my songs but because people have very dirty minds they always assume it’s everything. And I really don’t bother to explain because I like to see them try to break it down and it makes me really laugh…

Where did your love for music start from?

It started when I was a kid. My parents never used to take me out so I found solace in listening to their records while I stayed at home. So that’s how I fell in love with music.

Who were your musical influences during your formative years?

Hmmm they are so many but I will just list a few Dolly Parton, Whitney Houston, Tony Braxton, Angelique Kidjo, Shakira, Ebenezer Obey, King Sunny Ade e.t.c

I read you talk about listening to lots of music as a child. Are there any interesting moment of that period you can share with us?

Yeah like I said before, this was because they (parents) never used to take me out.

What was it like growing up in a polygamous family and what life lessons did you learn?

OMG it was so much fun and full of adventures… And my late father helped because he preached love and we all lived under the same roof with that love in our hearts…it taught me how to love, how to be diplomatic, how to tolerate people. Trust me it was an experience…

What fond memories do you hold of your dad especially when you think of your success now and how much he impacted on your life?

My Daddy (smiles)… That will be when he will get his camcorder out, play music and record me while I dance for him. All because he would like to show me off to his friends that his Princess could really dance (laughs out loud). And I am sure you see that now when I perform.

When it comes to your musical journey one cannot but talk about your Project Fame experience, West African Idol audition and a couple of other auditions, kindly recount for us what that journey was like?

To be honest if I start these stories we will not leave here today lol…. Just know that I hopped from one show to another because I was never going to take NO for an answer, until I got to Project Fame and did my thing. And all it did for me was polished me and prepare me for the world… And I am happy I am conquering it now.

In what ways did the experience and those other significant moments shape and influenced your rise to stardom?

I guess because I learnt a lot on my journey both in and out of the competition… I never really stop working on myself.

How do you feel being among the leading African female superstars in a turf dominated by male?

I feel great and honored… And in all honesty I really don’t look at it as male and female, I look at it as human beings.

Your sister, Teni is also in the music industry and as much successful as you are you both are strong force to reckon with. Have you both ever discussed the options of making music together?

Oh yes of course ah ahn why won’t we?

Did you ever talk about having musical careers while growing up?

Well from time I always wanted to do music, as kids I will call my younger siblings and we would form a choir by the stairs that was when I taught Teni how to sing (laughing). At that time I didn’t know she would follow me right into it, but glad she did…Better two Apatas than One.

What do you keep up with when you are not in the studio creating songs?

That will be making wigs and playing games on my phone.

Any plans of staging your Human Radio concert this year?

Well yeah but we are still observing this whole Covid-19 thing.

What are you working on at the moment; any singles or another album?

Currently working on music generally, singles, collaborations, maybe another EP, you never know.

Can we talk about your status/relationship because you seem to be in love with yourself and career, how about being in love with a man?

(Laughs out loud)…oh but everybody knows I am in a relationship now (laughing out loud)…Ok Byeeeeee!

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

