Just In: Bandits Kill 88 in Kebbi

By Ismail Adebayo

The police on Saturday said they had recovered 88 bodies from the eight communities attacked by bandits in Danko Wasagu local government area in Zuru Emirate of Kebbi state.

The Spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP Nafiu Abubakar, while confirming the killings said the attack took place in eight communities of Koro, kimpi, Gaya, Dimi, Zutu, Rafin Gora and Iguenge, all in Danko/Wasagu local government area of the state.

He said while the police were still counting the number of those killed in the attack, the command had already dispatched a detachment of officers and men of the command to the area.

“The killing took place in Koro, kimpi, Gaya, Dimi, Zutu, Rafin Gora and Iguenge villages, all in Danko/Wasagu LGA of Kebbi State,” he said.

Bandits had last month killed nine policemen, including a DPO while responding to a distress call by the locals in the emirate.

This is the fifth attack by the bandits in the emirate in less than a year. Few months ago four Mobile police personnel were killed at Danko Wasagu while four soldiers were also ambushed and killed in March in the area.

A statement by the chairman the outlawed Yan-Sa-Kai vigilante group in the emirate, Sani Usman, urged government to allow it deal with the security challenge in the emirate.

He said, “The world should know we are under siege and the chains on our hands did not allow us loose those on our legs”.

A source in the area said many of those who escaped the bandits attack in the eight affected communities had fled to nearby town of Riba in the emirate for safety.

