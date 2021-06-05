Geely Nigeria Coolray launched in Style

By Bennett Oghifo

Mikano International; exclusive partner of Geely Autos in Nigeria, recently launched Geely Nigeria’s latest addition, the most hi-tech and powerful crossover SUV – THE COOLRAY.

Geely Nigeria is committed to providing reliable, durable and high- quality vehicles with premium features as a standard option for all Nigerians. Backed by Mikano International’s superior positioning in Aftersales service and Reputation for quality products, Geely Nigeria customers will have peace of mind with MIKANO protection shield: Best-in-Country Warranty, Lowest cost of Maintenance, Guaranteed resale value & Guaranteed best value for money. And with the Coolray, there will be no exception.

Globally recognised for its exceptional hi- tech and powerful features for comfort, safety and convenience, the Coolray is the crossover SUV that stands out in its category. Its sporty persona is accentuated by sleek full LED day running lamps, an expanding Cosmos grille and a rear double spoiler with the “S” logo* with Carbon Fiber finish accentuating the eye-catching exterior. It stands with 196mm ‘best- in- class’ ground clearance for a smoother ride on rough and uneven roads, the perfect match for Nigerian roads.

The interior showcases an enveloping cockpit with a smooth blend of comfort and technology. Standard soft black leather dashboard, Ergonomic Sporty Seats with real stitching, 10.25-inch floating full HD touchscreen, Reverse camera and sensors, Digital AC, LED fog lamps, Remote Engine Starter, 17 inch Diamond Cut Alloy wheels and a Full Sports package (Turbo engine with 7 Speeds Automatic Dual clutch Transmission, Red- highlight Grille, Sporty front & rear bumpers, Carbon fiber finish lip spoiler and diffuser and side skirts and 4 functional chrome exhaust pipes).

Launch

The Exceptional Coolray launch, which took place on the on May 27, 2021, revealing two trims – Dynamic GS and Sport plus GF; was held at Geely Nigeria’s Flagship showroom in VI, Lagos.

The well- attended event had in attendance notable KOLs and Dignitaries:

· The Cubana Chief Priest

· Chief Osita Iheme – MFR (Pawpaw)

· Emmanuel Emenike- MON (International Footballer)

· Rebecca Nengi Hampson (Ex BigBrotherNija Member)

· Mercy Eke (Past Winner BigBrother Nija)

At the launch event, it was revealed that the Coolray is powered by a best-in-class 1.5-liter turbocharged GDI (Gasoline Direct Injection) engine that produces 177 hp and 255 Nm of torque which is almost double the power of all its class competitors in the Nigerian market. This low-fuel-consumption (6.1km per liter) engine is connected to a 7-speed wet dual-clutch transmission. The engine, co- developed with VOLVO (Geely Holdings have been the owners of VOLVO Autos, since 2010) shares 90% of VOLVO power train suppliers and 10% of VOLVO approved suppliers adhering strictly to Volvo standards.

The Coolray has performed admirably in other markets, easily becoming a top-seller among the 5-seater subcompact crossover SUVs based on its design, performance and hi-tech offerings. With the launch in Nigeria, pricing for the Coolray was revealed to start from 13.5 Million naira for the Dynamic GS (financing plans are available). There are 5 body color options available: White, Silver, Blue, Orange and Red (with 2 tone Combinations available).

Coolray Details

Technology

From a Remote engine starter to an Electronic Parking Brake with Auto hold, the Coolray comes with hi-tech features for ease and convenience. The most intriguing of these is the G-pilot system that includes the Automatic Parking Assistant* (with levels of up to L2 Autonomous drive), Sensors and cameras around the car*, for an extra sense of awareness and safety, Hill traction control, Cruise control and Blind spot detection*.

The G-pilot system is complemented by the 10.25-inch color Full HD floating touchscreen infotainment system with a smart ecosystem that provides a real-time view of the car in 3D*, as well as an eagle- eye view* of the cars surroundings. The panel is also enabled with seamless connectivity and an easy to use multifunctional digital control. This is supported by an exceptional soundstage, fully customizable sound system with true and pure surround sound.

Architecture and Powertrain

The Coolray is the premier model built on Geely’s signature B- Segment Modular Architecture (BMA). The BMA is Geely’s global- leading architecture that allows for flexible and dynamic production, enabling different vehicular styles to be built on this singular architecture. With the BMA, the Coolray can accommodate the latest and most advanced 1.5 Turbo GDI.

The 1.5 Turbo GDI, validated by Geely and Volvo, goes above and beyond the industry standard –designed to last a minimum 15 years or 350,000 km trouble-free, by far higher than the industry standard of 10 years or 200,000 km. The Coolray uses a MacPherson independent suspension system up front and Torsion beam rear suspension that is responsive enough to minimize the shock of irregular and uneven roads.

Driving Performance

At the heart of the Coolray is the turbo-charged 1.5-Litre engine producing energy that efficiently translates to an exceptional, adrenaline fueled driving experience. 3 driving modes change the gear ratio, damping control, turbo boost & steering stiffness. The Coolray’s acceleration responds smoothly to pedal pressure at low and high speeds without any lag. In Sport mode, the revs come quicker and hold longer, transferring the full energy of the car to the wheels for a more fun drive.

*Engine image and driving modes image

Exterior

Built to give a distinctive first impression, the Coolray’s design follows Geely’s latest “Accelerating through Time” aesthetics. The wing-shaped chiseled waistline complements the stylish ‘Wings of Time’ tail lamps and outlines the exceptional power inherent in the Coolray. An aggressive “expanding cosmos” grille, front bumper and diamond cut dual-color turbine-inspired sports rims match the intensity and focus of this sporty machine. 4 functional chrome exhaust mufflers and the fashionable carbon- fiber accents on the lip skirt and side mirrors*enhance its performance look.

**external image

Interior

A jet-inspired enveloping cockpit and D-shaped steering wheel with Aluminum paddle shifters* add to the sporty feel inside the Coolray. The interior comprises of 70% soft materials (for better sound and vibration isolation), complementing the cockpit design. Geely also installed an ergonomic electronic shift gear for a perfect and soft knuckle-wrap to nudge the Coolray into action. The 7-inch LCD instrument panel and the intricate ambient lighting add to the mood of the Coolray.

A combination of Leather, Chrome, and Aluminum brushed –finish surfaces with a beautiful color palette exudes class, while the panoramic sunroof provides an exquisite view of the unfolding scenery above the car.

**interior image

Safety

The Coolray earned a 5-star Crash test rating in the global NCAP federation. Its high-strength steel forms the base of the G-Safety system in addition to the high strength energy absorbing body which houses a comprehensive Passive and Active safety system that protects passenger and pedestrian. It comes with Standard driver and passenger airbags, along with side and curtain airbags*. ISOFIX and child safety locks, Fuel cut-off, Auto door unlock and Collapsible telescoping steering column on impact (rather than the steering column being pushed into the car cabin on impact, it collapses into itself minimizing injury, similarly, the engine simply falls to ground and not into the cabin), all contribute towards Geely’s special emphasis on safety in all their vehicles.

The Verdict

The Coolray is a package of exceptional safety, technology and power delivered in contemporary style. The design, comfort, and seamless driving experience point to Geely’s growth and extensive R&D over the last ten years that has given it access to become one of the world’s leading automotive brands. With Mikano International’s exclusive partnership, the Coolray, as well as all other Geely Nigeria models, offers a Value proposition of:

· Best in country 150,000km/5 Year warranty

· Easy access financing options

· Lowest cost of maintenance and readily available original parts

· World-class aftersales service with available 24/7 roadside assistance and mobile service

· Guaranteed resale value (via trade- in option up to 5 year depreciation)

· Guaranteed best value for money (quality/ price ratio considering quality and technological features and advancements)

· Mikano International’s worry- free protection shield.

*Coolray Sport Plus GF trim only

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

