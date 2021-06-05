Gbajabiamila Seeks Canada’s Help to Tackle Insecurity

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has urged Canada to support Nigeria’s efforts in tackling growing insecurity in the country.

Gbajabiamila who made the appeal while hosting the Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Nicolas Simard, in his office yesterday, noted that Nigeria was facing serious security challenges like other countries, and the assistance of Canada towards addressing it would be of benefit to both countries.

The Speaker also called for stronger diplomatic relationships between the two countries, saying that it was important because Nigeria and Canada go back a long way in terms of symbiotic and beneficial relationships.

“It is important that we sustain and continue these engagements to the benefit of our countries. As we know, the world is a global village now, and everybody feeds off everybody and we are all interdependent one way or the other,” he said.

Gbajabiamila further said the House had taken bold steps to address the gender issue through legislative means, including the ongoing constitutional review exercise.

He added that the issue of security, gender parity, violence against persons, rape, in addition to the economy were well articulated in the 9th House Legislative Agenda to help drive the attainment of the set goals of the Green Chamber.

Speaking earlier, the Canadian High Commissioner, Simard, informed the Speaker that the strong bilateral relationship between the two countries had resulted in more than $1 billion trade exchange between the two nations last year, while about $150 million per year in form of assistance from Canada to Nigeria to several sectors has been given.

Simard while revealing that Canada was in the process of expanding its diplomatic presence in Nigeria for more robust engagement, inquired about how Nigeria was dealing with issues of women empowerment and inclusion as well as human rights situation.

The diplomat expressed the readiness of Canada to offer assistance in the area of security, biosafety and cybersecurity.

