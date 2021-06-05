Fab-5 Football Initiative Ends in Style

There was excitement, fun and games at the 2021 edition of the Fab-5 Football Initiative which reached climax with a two-day grand finale at the Campos Mini Stadium in Lagos over the weekend.

In March, 48 schools from the six education districts in Lagos State kicked off the competition for prizes in different categories.

In Covid-19 compliant manner, pupils and teachers, excited to witness their favorite annual competition yet again, were on the sidelines to cheer their respective teams on.

There were three categories this year: Boys, Girls and Academies. Holy Cross Catholic School defeated Edward Blyden Primary School by a lone goal to win the Male category. In the Female category, St. Stephen Waec emerged victorious at the expense of Union Baptist while in Academies, Basitoy Academy carried the day. For the usual exhibition match, Fab-5 All Stars ran the rule over Barca Academy Lagos.

Tope Ashiwaju, Public Relation & Events Manager of Dufil Prima Foods, manufacturers of Indomie Noodles, reiterated their commitment to child development and promoting education through their participation in The Fab-5 Initiative. “With the growing insecurity in the country it is imperative to creatively engage the grassroot thereby reducing social ills in the communities and Indomie Noodles are happy to assist in effecting that positive development.”

Project Coordinator of Fab-5 Initiative Sunkanmi Oladejo, excited about the success of this edition, was thankful to all its partners including the Lagos State Sports Commission, Indomie Noodles, FCMB and Pet-Bamok Company – while looking ahead to next year’s landmark celebration.

“Incredibly so, we are 10years next year and we look forward to an impactful celebration,” he said.

promises plenty of excitement.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

