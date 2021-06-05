Environment Day: Kwara, NGO Clean Ilorin, Task Residents on Refuse Disposal

The Kwara State Government on Saturday intensified its campaign against indiscriminate disposal of waste, blockage of drainages and unwholesome environmental practices with the cleaning up of some streets in Ilorin, the state capital, as part of the activities commemorating the World Environment Day.

The clean up exercise, which was in collaboration with a nongovernmental organisation, #PickThatTrash, had in attendance members of the House of Assembly, members of the State Executive Council, top government officials, state caretaker committee chairman of APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Samari; a chieftain of the party, Alhaji Yahya Seriki; and several other politicians.

Speaking with newsmen at Oja-Oba, Ilorin, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Yakubu Salihu, said the Assembly would continue to collaborate with the executive arm to ensure a cleaner environment through budgetary provisions.

He appealed to residents of the state to utilise all the equipment recently procured by the state government to avert flooding.

The Commissioner for Environment, Mrs. Remilekun Banigbe, said the government has made huge investments in the environmental sector with the recent procurement of relevant equipment for refuse evacuation.

“We want our people to use the bins at different locations instead of disposing their refuse on the drainages. His Excellency, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has provided different types of bins — Roro bins and aluminum bins.

“I am appealing to the general public to make use of the bins. Trucks are available to pick them up and we have the personnel going round to also pick them when full. With clean environment, the state will be free from communicable diseases. Our drainage system will be free from dirt. It will also prevent flooding.

“Today is World Environment Day and this awareness is to enlighten people. We have done some awareness before and with this campaign, we are showing our people how to bin their trash. So, we are urging our people to bin their trash and dispose it properly, ” she said.

On the state government’s partnership with #PickThatTrash, Banigbe said the group of young people are major stakeholders who could serve as information agents and partners for proper waste disposal in the state.

The Kwara Team Lead for #PickThatTrash, Baliqees Salaudeen, emphasised the need for residents to be more conscious of the environment, saying actions and inactions would impact negatively on the environment and businesses.

“#PickThatTrash partnered with the state government to sensitise the people on proper waste disposal and how to use roro bins the government has provided as today is World Environment Day. The roro bins are for proper waste disposal and we want the residents of Ilorin to use it properly.

“We need to be conscious of our actions towards the environment because whatever we do, either good or bad, will still come back to us. Our campaign to the sellers around Oja-Oba market and the entire residents of Ilorin is that the way they dispose of their refuse can affect their businesses and their homes respectively.

“We also call on landlords building houses to provide the necessary amenities that will aid proper evacuation of waste. Also, we urge the government to hasten evacuation of refuse from Roro bins.

“Since we launched #PickThatTrash in Kwara State in November 2018, we have organised series of sensitisation programmes and dialogues between private sector and individuals and the government and, so far, we have seen some changes. We have also organised clean ups in a number of markets in Ilorin.

“As a body, we believe we still need to do more because we see the issue of flooding and blockage of drainages. We will continue to do our best to sensitise the community to ensure a clean and safe environment,” she said.

