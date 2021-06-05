Boat Mishap Claims 13 Lives in Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has directed that marine travelers in the state must wear life jackets following the death of 13 persons who drowned when the boat they were traveling in capsised from Dorowa to Ginga village in Shagari local government area of the state.

Statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Muhammad Bello said Tambuwal condoled the people of the town over the incident and directed the state ministry for local government, headed by the state Deputy Governor, Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan’Iya, who accompanied him during the condolence visit, in collaboration with the state emergency relief agency, to provide motor boats and life jackets to the local government areas of the state where passengers have to cross rivers, lakes and ponds.

He said the facilities would be distributed to people living in riverine areas in the state since the raining season had started.

The governor also charged people to always take precautionary measures while being transported by boats.

Gov. Tambuwal while condoling people of the area, prayed Allah to grant the deceased Jannatul firdausi.

He also prayed to Allah to prevent future occurrences.

