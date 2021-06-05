Academy of Medicine Specialties Debuts

Festus Akanbi

The quest to promote excellence in medical research and education in Nigeria received a boost during the week with the approval of the Academy of Medicine Specialties of Nigeria.

The objectives of the academy include the promotion of excellence in medical research and in education in Medicine and the enhancement of human health and welfare.

According to a statement by the Editor, Inaugural Committee of the academy, Prof Ogunniyi Adesola, the academy was approved by the Federal Government and Allied Matters Act 0f 1990, on June 11th, 2019.

Its objectives, among others, are to promote excellence in medical research and education, the application of research in medicine and the enhancement of human health and welfare.

It explained that members of the academy, described as a policy research organisation, shall be persons qualified to practice medicine or dentistry or non-medical practitioners in the related medical specialties.

Meanwhile, the academy, which is to be inaugurated on July 29, 2021, at Radisson Blue Hotel Ikeja has invited eminent scholars to provide academic and professional leadership and to tackle various health challenges in the country.

“After thorough deliberations and due diligence, the Academy has invited eminent and outstanding scholars who have made landmark contributions in Medicine and Medical Specialties as Foundation Fellows. They have been drawn from all geopolitical zones of the country and those in the Diaspora,” the statement said.

It pointed out further that the invitees “consist of Fellows from the basic medical sciences, basic clinical sciences, clinical sciences, dental sciences, and emeritus fellows.

“The Academy of Medicine Specialties believes these outstanding experts would continue to provide academic and professional leadership in all the various health and medical challenges facing the country as well as enhancing the science, art, theory, and practice of Medicine.,” the statement said.

The statement described its members as elected based on their outstanding professional achievements and commitment to service on matters of significance to health.

The Board of Trustees of the academy include, Dr. Sonny Folorunso Kuku as the chairman; Prof Osato Frank Giwa-Osagie Vice-Chairman; Prof Augustine Ohwovoriole, Secretary Board of Trustees, and Prof. Oladapo A. Ashiru as Treasurer and President of the Academy.

Of recent. the Academy of Medicine Specialties has been very active in providing strategic advisory to Government and the public on the status of the COVID-19 Pandemic through information provided by its Rapid-Response Initiative group.

