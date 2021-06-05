14,000 Spectators to Attend Euro 2020 Matches in Munich

Serena Keeps 24th Grand Slam Dream Alive at Roland Garros

Serena Williams powered confidently into the fourth round of the French Open with a solid performance against fellow American Danielle Collins as the women’s singles draw opened up enticingly for the 23-time Grand Slam champion

Serena Williams is now the highest-ranked player left in the bottom half of the women’s singles draw after defeating Danielle Collins

Serena Williams was close to her best as she swatted aside the threat of fellow American Danielle Collins to reach the fourth-round of the French Open.

Williams, chasing a fourth Roland Garros title and record-equalling 24th Grand Slam, staged a second-set recovery to beat Collins 6-4 6-4.

The 39-year-old is playing herself into form on the clay, with her serve noticeably better than in her first two matches.

The only wobble came early in the second set when Williams lost four games in a row but, after urging her feet to start moving again, she reeled off five straight games to clinch victory. Williams will take on Elena Rybakina, the 21st seed, next after she ended Elena Vesnina’s comeback Grand Slam with a 6-1 6-4 victory. Vesnina was playing her first major since giving birth to her daughter in 2018.

Williams will not get ahead of herself, saying: “There’s still a lot of matches, a lot of great players, as we can see. There’s so much depth in this game now, it doesn’t matter if you’re playing in the first round or not, you really have to fight for every match and nothing comes easy.

“I just needed a win. I needed to win tough matches. I needed to win sets. I needed to win being down. I needed to find me, know who I am. Nobody else is Serena out here. It’s me. It’s pretty cool.”

