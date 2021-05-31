UNIABUJA Expels 46 Students over Acts of Misconduct

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Senate of the University of Abuja has approved the expulsion of 46 students over alleged acts of misconduct and a breach of their pledge, taken during matriculation.

According to a statement issued by the institution spokesperson, Dr. Habib Yaquob, yesterday, five other students were rusticated for one semester.

He said the expelled students cut across several departments, and while 15 of the students were in their 400 level; 20 were in 300 level; eight in 200 level, and three in 100 level.

Yaquob added that the cases of three others involved in sundry offences would be retried, while seven accused persons were exonerated, discharged and acquitted.

He said: “No fewer than 46 students of the University of Abuja have been expelled by the school Senate for their involvement in various acts of misconduct in breach of their sworn matriculation oath.

“Five other students were rusticated for one semester, as the cases of three others involved in sundry offences would be retried, while seven accused persons were exonerated, discharged and acquitted.

“The Senate at its 175th regular meeting held on May 27, 2021, considered the report and recommendations of the Students Disciplinary Committee, and after due diligence, approved the expulsion, rustication, retrial and exoneration of the affected students.

“The expelled students cut across several departments and levels in the school.

“The affected students have been directed to handover any university property in their possession, including identity card, to their heads of department and unit. They have also been advised to vacate the campus immediately.”

The university authorities said they wishes to restate its unwavering determination to protect their values, and have strongly warned students to respect and uphold their matriculation oath as they would be held accountable whenever they breach it.

