Sergio Aguero to Undergo Barca Medical Today

Sergio Aguero will undergo his Barcelona medical today, having played his final game for Manchester City in the Champions League final defeat against Chelsea.

The 32-year-old has already said his tearful goodbyes to the Citizens, after it was announced that he would be leaving Manchester at the end of his contract on June 30.

And Sport reports that Aguero travelled to Spain yesterday in order to undergo his Barça medical a month ahead of the end of his deal. Once he has completed his physical tests in Catalonia, he will then join up with the Argentina national team ahead of the 2021 Copa America.

He will also sign his new contract while in Barcelona, bringing an end to his 10-year career with Man City.

His arrival hinged on whether compatriot and football legend Lionel Messi would stay at the club, hinting that the captain has indeed agreed to extend his time at Camp Nou for the foreseeable future.

La Blaugrana are in serious financial trouble, and they are limited to making free signings and cost-cutting deals this summer.

Aguero’s signing will bolster a forward line which failed them at key moments last year, while having to watch reject Luis Suarez fire rivals Atletico Madrid to La Liga title success.

Aguero would have been hoping to bow out by helping Man City lift the Champions League on Saturday evening, but he was powerless in stopping Chelsea from clinching a 1-0 victory to conquer Europe for a second time.

The club icon came on for the final 15 minutes and looked completely dejected at the final whistle, as he leaves the Premier League champions having never guided them to Champions League glory.

He did score a brace in his final league game of the season against Everton, and was able to enjoy a heart-felt send off from the fans at the Etihad stadium.

NPFL

(Match-day 24)

Nasarawa 1-0 Adamawa

Lobi Stars 2-1 Sunshine

Plateau 0-0 Kano Pillars

Katsina 1-0 Warri Wolves

Akwa Utd 2-1 Kwara Utd

Ifeanyiubah 0-0 Rangers

MFM FC 1-0 Dakkada

Enyimba 0-0 Heartland

TODAY

Rivers Utd v Wikki Tourists

Jigawa GS v Abia Warriors

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

