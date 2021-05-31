Osodeke Succeeds Ogunyemi as New ASUU President

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday elected a new leadership led by Prof. Victor Emmanuel Osodeke, to pilot its affairs for the next two years.

This was determined at the national delegates’ conference of ASUU held in Awka, Anambra State.

While Prof. Osodeke of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, in Abia State was elected the president, Chris Piwuna, a consultant psychiatrist and Associate Professor in the College of Medicine, University of Jos, was elected vice president.

Others are Prof. Siji Sowande (Treasurer); Prof. Ade Adejumo (Financial Secretary); Dr. Austen Sado (Investment Secretary); Dr. Adamu Babayo (Internal Auditor), and Dr. Stella-Maris Okey (Welfare Secretary).

While Osodeke was former vice president to Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, the outgone president, Piwuna, before his election, was the Internal Auditor of ASUU and its former chairman in UNIJOS.

The executive council of ASUU would however spend a maximum of four years as enshrined in the union’s guidelines.

