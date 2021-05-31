Nigeria Invites 60 Players for Africa Mini-football Nations Cup

Olawale Ajimotokanin Abuja

The Nigeria Mini-football Association will today at the Ilaji Sports Resorts, Ibadan commence the screening of 60 players invited for the second edition of the Africa Mini-football Cup of Nations billed to commence in July.

The screening exercise out of which the 20 players that will represent the country will be selected, according to NMA Organising Secretary, David Adewoye, will end on June 6, 2021.

The invited players are expected to report to the Ilaji camp with their training kits.

“The successful players would be groomed to represent the country at the Africa Cup of Nations, which we are hosting from July 8to 17 at the Ilaji Sports Resorts. The facilities for the hosting have been given pass mark after the inspection tour by the visiting Africa Mini-football Confederation officials”, Adewoye said.

He noted that the delegation from the Africa Mini-football Confederation found every facility made available for the competition suitable for the hosting of the second edition of African Mini-football Cup of Nations.

Adewoye also stated that the selected 20 players would constitute the country’s standing team for future engagements.

“After the Nation’s Cup, we would be engaged in friendly matches; especially with the North African countries where league matches are already existing. Soon after the tournament, the discussion about starting the league in the country would be on the table.

“We will aspire to be a force to be reckoned with in the continent. Since without any knowledge about the game, we went to Libya for the maiden edition in 2018 and finished in the fifth position out of nine countries that participated, that speaks a volume of our team,” the secretary concluded.

