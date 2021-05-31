NCAA, ASI Institute Organise Workshop on Aviation Development

Chinedu Eze

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) in conjunction with the ASI Institute and Egis is organising a workshop on the global megatrends and opportunities in the sector.

The workshop with the theme: ‘Global Megatrends and Impact on Aviation Workshop,’ is scheduled to hold virtually on June 2, 2021.

The workshop, which is divided into three sessions, tends to focus on the challenges in the global aviation industry at present and also forecasts the critical challenges that the sector may encounter in the next 10 years, especially on climate change and technology development.

Session one is an overview of the Global Megatrends and the Uncertainty of the Future; session two focuses on Impacts and Collisions, while session three is on Planning for a Turbulent Future.

The event has critical industry professionals as participants from Nigeria and outside the country. The Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, would present the welcome address, while Jean-Marc Trottier would introduce the panel of discussants and present a paper on ‘Planning for a Turbulent Future’ – A Panel and Round Table.

Pierre Coutu would speak on the ‘Global Megatrends in Aviation’ and Gordon Hamilton would present a paper on ‘Impacts and Collisions Panel’ and Round Table.

Nuhu has a deep background in aviation, with Nigeria Airways, the Nigerian Presidential Fleet, Aero Contractors, Petrowest and with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). From 2016 to 2019, Nuhu served as Nigeria’s Representative at the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

Also, Coutu is the President of Aviation Strategies International (ASI) and Chair, ASI Institute. A specialist in aviation business strategy, he has been the Executive in charge of the Global ACI-ICAO Airport Management. Trottier has more than 50 years of experience in almost every area of airline and airport operations. He is Vice-Chairman Aviation Strategies International (ASI) and Executive Director of the ASI Institute.

Hamilton is the Executive Vice President at Aviation Strategies International. His experience in airport development and operations spans more than 30 years and includes aeronautical and commercial revenue development, financial advisory services for airport PPP transactions, master planning for existing and Greenfield airports, terminal planning, and airport operations improvements.

