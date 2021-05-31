Leadway Pensure Organises Health Webinar

Leadway Pensure PFA has demonstrated that the welfare of its customers is of utmost priority, with the just-concluded health and wellness seminar for retirees.

The seminar which was held virtual, was tagged: ‘Maintaining Good Health at Retirement,’ and anchored by a medical practitioner at Leadway Health, Dr. Olumuyiwa Odugbesan. He educated the retirees on the benefit of having a meal plan, exercising, mental wellness, and maintaining mental balance.

He also spoke on the need for managing and preventing sicknesses associated with advanced age.

Odugbesan highlighted the need for mild exercises and simple medical practices that the retirees could practice at home to enhance their health.

In her remarks, the Managing Director, Leadway Pensure PFA, Mrs. Ronke Adedeji said customers are Leadway Pensure PFA’s most prized stakeholders, adding that they would continue to push out initiatives that reassure them of this value.

This sentiment was emphasised by Tade Gbadebo, Head of Benefits Processing at the organisation who mentioned that, “the Leadway Pensure Brand goes beyond paying pensions to retirees; we are committed to making retirement and living better for them.”

“It is important to recall that the organisation recently received an award for customer care excellence and this seems to be an opportunity to reiterate the achievement,” she added.

