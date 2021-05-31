Gunmen Kidnap Nasarawa Assembly Lawmaker

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Gunmen last Saturday kidnapped a member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, representing Nasarawa Central state constituency, Hon Ismai Danbaba.

This is even as the Nasarawa State Police Command yesterday said it has neutralised one suspected armed robber and also arrested a Benue State wanted cultist and serial killer in the state.

Danbaba was kidnapped on his way to Jos, Plateau State, to attend a workshop for the Nasarawa State legislators.

The Chairman of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Information, Hon. Mohammed Adamu Omadefu, who confirmed this development to THISDAY, said the abduction took place at a forest in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

He explained that the kidnapped member had passed Andaha town in Akwanga LGA of Nasarawa State heading to the forest area in Sanga, Kaduna State, when the kidnappers ambushed him and whisked him away.

Omadefu, who represents Keana state constituency ,told THISDAY that the kidnappers have made contact with the Assembly, but were yet to demand any ransom.

Danbaba was elected into the Assembly last year on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) through a bye-election to represent Nasarawa Central state constituency.

Similarly, the state Police Command yesterday said it neutralised one suspected armed robber and arrested a wanted cultist and serial killer in the state, Oodoo Moro.

The command disclosed this in a statement signed by its Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Ramhan Nansel, and issued to journalists in Lafia.

According to the statement, “On May 30, 2021, at about 0210hrs, a distress call was received by personnel of Police Mobile Force of the Nasarawa State Command on special duty at Kadarko, Keana LGA, that armed robbers had blocked Lafia-Makurdi road and unsuspecting travellers are being dispossessed of their personal belongings.

“Upon receipt of the information, the police operatives swiftly mobilised to the scene where a gun duel ensued. In the process, one yet-to-be-identified suspected armed robber was fatally wounded and one locally fabricated gun was recovered from him. He was rushed to Odumu hospital where he died while receiving treatment.”

Also the statement said on May 28, 2021, the police operatives attached to New Karu Division busted a notorious cultist and serial killer, Oodo Moro, in his hideout at Unity Garden, Karu LGA of Nasarawa State.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect has been on the wanted list of the Benue State Police Command and the IG Intelligence Response Team over several cases of armed robbery, culpable homicide and cultism.

“The suspect has confessed to the killing of over eight persons and participated in numerous armed robbery activities in Nasarawa and Benue States respectively, before he was arrested,” the statement disclosed.

It noted that the state Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Lafia, for extensive investigation.

