GTL Disburses N734m in Six Months

Nume Ekeghe

As part of efforts to support individuals and SMEs, Grand Treasurers Limited (GTL) has disclosed that it has disbursed over N734 million as loans to its growing clientele in six months.

GTL said it offers loans at competitive interest rate with minimal documentation to individuals in the private and public sector in agricultural, manufacturing, trade, and general commerce with loans and lease to boost their business operation.

Commenting recently on the milestone, the Managing Director, Mr. Adetunji Tolani, said the firm has always been about delivering value to its customers irrespective of the size of business.

Tolani stated: “Despite the important role SMEs play in stimulating growth in the economy and job creation, access to finance has over the years bewildered them – well-meaning businesses with great ideas and plan that would have thrived have died prematurely due to poor access to finance.

“Hence why we are in the business to provide such businesses will a flexible and easy access to funds as well as investment opportunities to bridge the gap.”

GTL also offers lease to corporate, retail organisations and to hospitals for the purchase of medical equipment.

Other services offered by GTL includes Treasury Services to individuals and corporate firms, Payroll Loans to Civil Servants, Personal Loans to workers, Project loans, local purchase loans amongst others.

As a financial institution, GTL is duly licensed and being regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The company is a member of the Finance Houses Association and Equipment Leasing Association of Nigeria (ELAN).

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

