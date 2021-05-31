Geely Nigeria Launches New SUV

Ugo Aliogo

Mikano International exclusive partner of Geely Autos in Nigeria has launched Geely Nigeria’s latest addition, the coolray SUV.

Speaking at an event in Lagos, recently, the Chairman, Mikano Internationa Limited, Mofid Karameh, said the newly launched SUVs – Dynamic GS and Sport plus GF – were the result of years of dedication and commitment towards providing premium, quality vehicles at affordable prices.

He also noted that the Coolray is powered by a best-in-class 1.5-liter turbocharged GDI (Gasoline Direct Injection) engine that produces 177hp and 255 Nm of torque, which is almost double the power of all its class competitors in the Nigerian market.

Karameh said the low-fuel-consumption (6.1km per liter) engine is connected to a 7-speed wet dual-clutch transmission.

The Mikano Chairman further explained that the engine, which is co- developed with Volvo (Geely Holdings have been the owners of Volvo Autos, since 2010) shares 90 per cent of Volvo’s power train suppliers and 10 per cent of its approved suppliers adhering strictly to Volvo standards.

He added that the Coolray has performed admirably in other markets, easily becoming a top-seller among the 5-seater subcompact crossover SUVs based on its design, performance and hi-tech offerings.

He expressed confidence that with the launch in Nigeria, pricing for the Coolray is around N13.5 million for the Dynamic GS (financing plans are available).

According to him, “Mikano International for over 28 years has grown into a leading solution provider in the power generation, steel fabrication, electrical and lighting, heavy construction equipment/forklifts, automobile and general civil works industries with fully operational showrooms and branch offices in major cities nationwide.

“We are the largest assembler of power generating sets in Africa and we operate a state-of- art workshop for our maintenance services and manage the sales and services of globally recognised brands as yorc, perkins and mpu. “Our power solutions also extend to IPP’s and we are proud to say that we currently run huge projects nationwide providing all required megawatt capacities.

“Over these years, we have built strategic partnerships and relationships and marked notable milestones, the latest of which is the Mikano- Geely partnership.”

