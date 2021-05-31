FirstBank, Linda Ikeji TV Unveil Docuseries

Linda Ikeji TV (LITV), a production and broadcasting company in Nigeria is partnering with FirstBank Nigeria Limited for the production and broadcast of the second season of ‘First-class Material.’

A statement from the bank explained that following the successful production and broadcast of the first season of the docuseries, the second season is billed to debut on all LITV and FirstBank digital and social media platforms from July 1, 2021.

It stated that First Class Material is a documentary series which showcases the accomplishments of Nigerians in different fields of endeavour inspiring the next generation of creators and innovators.

“All over the world, Nigerians are accomplishing great feats in different sectors of the economy, but not much information about these phenomenal attainments are in the public domain.

“This innovative partnership will spotlight exploits of Nigerians in the arts, science, technology, engineering, mathematics, medicine, politics, academia, etc, and serve as a beacon of inspiration to young people on career pathways,” it added.

Speaking on the TV show, Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Folake Ani-Mumuney said: “Spotlighting First Class Material is in line with FirstBank’s commitment to enable and empower Nigerians to contribute to societal development and create positive impact.

“Like the first season which showcased exceptional individuals, the forthcoming season promises to share truly inspiring stories of great feats and accomplishments by some of the most unassuming of “Nigerians, in country and dotted around the world. Our goal is to inspire our youth and encourage them make informed choices, critical to securing their future whilst impacting mankind and society at large.”

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of the Linda Ikeji Media Group, Linda Ikeji said, “the onus is on us to tell our own story and redefine the narrative. Nigeria is a great nation with amazing human capital accomplishing great exploits across the world. This partnership with FirstBank creates an excellent platform to showcase Nigeria to the world, as the extraordinary people that we truly are.”

