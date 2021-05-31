Firm Restates Commitment to Digital Inclusion

Emma Okonji

E-Settlement Limited, a financial technology (Fintech) firm has restated its commitment to ensuring that the country’s financial inclusion drive gets to the nooks and crannies of the country, through its massive deployment of agents in rural areas.

The firm said it would work with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to bring innovations, in line with the apex bank’s directives on cashless economy.

The Chief Operating Officer of E-Settlement Limited, Lolade Akinsete, who gave the assurance, said the firm had been repositioned to change the way Nigerians transact with a bouquet of world-class products that would make transactions easier, seamless and secured.

Speaking on the need to address the financial inclusion challenges in the country, she said: “We are a financial technology company with solutions tailored to solve financial problems through the use of Information Technology (IT). E-Settlement Limited is an independent, private sector led-limited liability company located in Lagos, with a focus on providing innovative, dependable, easy-to-use, affordable and secure payment solutions to everyday financial problems in Africa.”

On the Paycentre solution, Akinsete added that “Paycentre is a financial inclusion solution that provides some banking hall services outside of the brick bank especially in underserved and unbanked communities. Paycentre also aims to be a lifestyle solution with bill payment features ranging from airtime, to cable and also electricity. Paycentre aims to provide everyday needs for funds without you having to visit a bank. The PayCentre Web and Mobile app grants you the freedom to receive and provide banking hall services by offering you the best agency banking solution in Africa.

Our easy-to-use platform grants you total control and insight into your business performance”

In the area of deploying other innovative solutions such as PayPad, she described Paypad as a merchant solution and is only card present.

“It is your regular POS but ours is mPOS, where the merchant/shop owner has an application and can input the cost of the item bought on the app and the mPOS serves as a card reader. Interesting fact, Paycentre was born out of the Paypad solution. Paypad is an mPOS solution that enables businesses receive payments via a smart phone. PayPad grants its users access to functions such as e-marketing, smart printing, sales analytics, payment acceptance, seamless integration, multi-location support, invoice and order issuance,” she said.

