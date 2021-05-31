Fire Razes Vehicle Spare Parts’ Shops in Lagos Market

Peter Uzoho

A storey building, containing shops of motor spare parts was yesterday gutted by fire at the Alapeju section of the Ladipo Market, Mushin, Lagos State.

However, no casualty was recorded as emergency responders prevented the fire from spreading to adjoining buildings.

Confirming the incident on its Twitter handle, @lagosrescue, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services tweeted, “We are currently attending to Fire emergency at spare parts sales line, Alapeju section of Ladipo Market, Mushin-Lagos, after quelling a residential fire at 36, Abeokuta Expressway, Cement, Dopemu, Lagos.”

Commenting on the incident, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, narrated how the fire was curtailed.

“Upon arrival at the scene, agency responders discovered that a single storey building used for commercial purposes/sale of motor parts was engulfed in flames.

“The cause of the inferno has not been determined yet. A combined team comprising of the LRT, LRU fire, Lagos State and federal fire services have made efforts to subdue the inferno and prevent it from spreading to the surrounding buildings.

“It has been curtailed and damping down is now ongoing.”

The spokesman for the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Jamiu Dosumu, said the agency saved many commercial buildings worth millions of naira from being consumed by the fire.

Dosunmu said the Director of the agency, Mrs Margaret Adeseye, stated that a distress call was received around 7.31am on Sunday from No. 5 Rowland Street, Olateju, Ladipo Market, Mushin, that a building was on fire.

He stated, “Firefighting operations started immediately as two fire stations, Bolade and Ilupeju, were mobilised to curtail the spread of the inferno and from causing more damage, which led to the prevention of other buildings from being razed.

“Adeseye further stated that on arrival at the scene, fire had gutted a one-storey circular block of multitude shops used to trade in spare parts.

“She said firefighting commenced with support from the Federal Fire Service and the Nigeria Police. The operation was concluded around 1.50pm for stock taking and identification of the cause of the fire. Investigation is ongoing.”

