EEDC: It’s in Our Interest to Have All Our Customers Metered

Hamid Ayodeji

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Plc (EEDC) has said it is in the best interest of the company to have all its customers across the South-east metered.

But the Disco appealed that the customers should allow the meters to function without tampering with them.

This was made known by the Acting Managing Director of the distribution company, Mr. Paul Okeke, during his presentation at the Revised Enugu State Business Agenda Stakeholders’ Conference, organized by the Enugu Coalition of Business and Professional Association (ECOBPA) in Enugu.

Okeke, who was represented by the Head Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, was quoted in a statement to have said the company at inception inherited a wide metering gap, which has informed the challenge being faced currently, and has been making efforts towards closing the gap.

He also acknowledged the ongoing National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP), an initiative of the federal government, saying it would go a long way in ensuring that more customers are metered.

“We are currently in Phase Zero of the metering programme with 92,300 meters, out of which about 40,000 have been installed” Okeke stated.

He expressed concern over the poor payment attitude of customers, pointing it out as one of the challenges the company is grappling with.

Okeke emphasised that EEDC is now a private entity and customers are expected to pay their bills, as that is the only way the company can effectively and efficiently function and deliver quality services to its customers.

Acknowledging the dilapidated state of the network upon take over, Okeke enumerated efforts being made by EEDC to improve the condition and deliver reliable service to its customers.

“We embarked on and completed network improvement/expansion projects, such as the construction of Injection Substations like the 7.5MVA Nike Lake Injection Substation, the 7.5MVA ABS Injection Substation, as well as the upgrade of Ebeano Tunnel Injection Substation from 7.5MVA to 15MVA, Agu Awka Injection Substation from 7.5MVA to a 15MVA, radiation of more 33KV and 11KV feeders around our network, installation of new Distribution Substations and relief substations, upgrade of aluminum conductors and other line accessories, to mention but a few.”

