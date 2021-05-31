Buhari to Inaugurate Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge June 10

President Muhammadu Buhari will inaugurate the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge project on June 10, the Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed has said.

Mohammed disclosed this yesterday during a joint inspection of the project with the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi.

Mohammed told journalists at the Wole Soyinka Station in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital that the inspection was to ensure that all the T’s are crossed and I’s dotted ahead of the inauguration.

He said: “Tentatively, the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge would be commissioned on June 10. What the Honourable Minister is doing is to ensure that all the I’s are dotted and the T’s are crossed before June 10.

“You can see right from Apapa to Agege, Papalanto to this place; you have seen us go down to engage the contractor to ensure that everything is in order because this is one of the flagships of this administration – one of the landmark achievements of this administration.

“Not only this is the first time we are having a dual standard gauge but you can see the passion by which the minister supervises the project.”

The minister reiterated the commitment of the administration to improve the lives of the people through the railway modernisation projects across the country, which would significantly cut travel times and make travelling more comfortable.

“There is nothing to deflect the attacks on this administration than by showing concrete evidence like this one that this administration is focused, is committed to delivering infrastructures to Nigeria.

“With this railway project completed, we are cutting down the travel time between Lagos and Ibadan but more importantly we are creating jobs along the line and it is by far safer than travelling by road. So far we are satisfied with what we are seeing,” he stated.

