Anheuser-Busch InBev Announces CEO Succession

Anheuser-Busch InBev has announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously elected Michel Doukeris, President of AB InBev’s North America Zone to succeed Carlos Brito as Chief Executive Officer effective July 1, 2021.

Brito will step down after 15 years as CEO and 32 years at the company.

AB InBev, the world’s largest brewer, is the parent company of Nigeria’s International Breweries Plc.

A statement pointed out that Doukeris is uniquely suited to accelerate AB InBev’s transformation and lead its next chapter of growth.

“Throughout his career at AB InBev Michel has consistently delivered strong results while serving in key leadership roles in Brazil, China and the United States, three of the company’s largest markets.

“As President of the North America Zone, the US business has delivered consistent topline growth and led the beer industry in innovations for the last two years,” it added.

Prior to leading the North America Zone, he was the company’s global Chief Sales Officer. Prior to that, he was President of the Asia Pacific Zone where he accelerated top line, volume and EBITDA growth and implemented the ‘High End’ division in China, a transformational route-to-market initiative focused on building premium brands.

He also successfully implemented the company’s first direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform.

In the statement, AB InBev Board Chairman Martin Barrington was quoted to have said: “After conducting a rigorous and robust selection process, the Board is delighted that our next CEO comes from our deep bench of leadership talent. “Michel is the right leader to take the company into its next phase of organic growth and success. He has a proven track record in innovation, multi-category brand building in beer and adjacencies, consumer insight, and expanding premium brands in both emerging and developed markets.

“The Board is excited to continue to work closely with Michel as we grow the company.”

Barrington added: “We are grateful to Brito for his tremendous service and leadership. Among his many accomplishments, Brito was the architect who led and built AB InBev into the world’s leading beer company and a leading global consumer packaged goods company by masterfully integrating the many businesses that comprise AB InBev today.

“He has always been a role model of the company’s successful ownership culture. The Board thanks Brito for his dedicated service, passion, caring and commitment to making our company dream big and delivering.”

Commenting on his appointment, Doukeris said: “I am honoured and humbled by the opportunity to lead AB InBev and to continue our company’s legacy of exceptional leadership and value creation.

“Throughout my career at AB InBev, I have had the privilege to lead our business in different regions of the world and to work alongside the industry’s most talented and passionate colleagues every step of the way.”

