Who is after Bayo Adelabu?

It has become apparent that there are sources of mischief that do not recognise boundaries and care nothing for truth. This is the logical conclusion after the proliferation of a brief video showing Chief Adebayo Adelabu dancing with Madam Florence Ajimobi, wife of the late All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and former Governor of Oyo, Abiola Ajimobi. Negative insinuations were drawn out from the video, and so Adelabu has had to address the naysayers and set the record straight.

The short video showing Dr Florence Ajimobi smiling and dancing with several people, most notably the former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Agbaakin Parakoyi of Ibadanland, Chief Bayo Adelabu, has stirred up a hornet’s nest. According to the source (who started a thread of forwarding the video on WhatsApp), Madam Ajimobi’s happy mood on the one-year anniversary of her husband’s death proved that people should try to enjoy their own lives and not care too much about others, especially their immediate family members.

However, Chief Adelabu has scored the insinuations as nothing but ill-intended mischief. He gave many reasons for the jovial mood of Madam Ajimobi and justified himself and every other person captured in the video.

According to the Agbaakin Parakoyi of Ibadanland, the video had nothing to do with the anniversary of the late governor’s death; that the reception event was organised for Oyo ALGON members a few days after their victory at the Supreme Court. He explained that Madam Ajimobi had stood with the Oyo ALGON members and deserved to celebrate with them. Moreover, he stated, she had been mourning nonstop for almost a year now and should not continue in that spirit. Thus, he and a few others took it upon themselves to rid her of the pain of bereavement.

Although Adelabu’s explanation has inspired some to sympathise with the Ajimobi, widow, others continue to strike at Adelabu, insinuating things that are better left unsaid. Evidently, the Agbaakin Parakoyi of Ibadanland is not the darling of all and sundry; a few people are after his downfall. And if they drag a mourning widow down with him, what is that to them?

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

