The Targeted Attacks on INEC

The government could do more to protect strategic institutions like INEC

The serial violence and arson against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in some states, especially in the South-east and South-south zones, has resulted in the destruction of buildings and vital election equipment/materials. It is a disturbing trend that must be halted. Those behind these acts can only be agents of anarchy and disorder who should be treated as traitors and enemies of the state. With personnel and property of police formations also targeted, the attacks appear like a systematic assault on both law-and-order agents, the most obvious symbol of a democratic society.

Fire incidents, ranging from arson to vandalism, are ordinarily not new to Nigeria. Indeed, in the last two years, INEC has recorded 42 deliberate attacks, nine of them in 2019 and 21 in 2020 (mostly during the EndSARS protests). But the attacks of the past four weeks in the South-east and South-south by “unknown gunmen” and “hoodlums” present a different type of danger. At least, seven of the commission’s facilities in the two geo-political zones have been razed within a period of 20 days. Yet no one has been prosecuted for arson or vandalism nor has the security agencies been able to properly identify those behind the attacks and what exactly their objectives are. Already, there are growing concerns about the impact of the damage on the capability of the electoral body to conduct election under the current atmosphere.

However, so many reasons have been adduced for the grave damage on the bastion of democracy – from protesting the outcomes of some previous elections, to an attempt to discourage future polls in some sections of the country in pursuit of separatist agenda. None of these can stand the test of scrutiny. Even if some of the attacks are reflective of the general insecurity across the land, there is no doubt that many are borne out of mischief and misdirected anger.

Apparently worried, INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu last week summoned two emergency meetings, one with Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) and the other with security agencies. “Surely, these attacks are no longer freak events but appear to be quite orchestrated and targeted at INEC,” Yakubu said, adding that the violence on the commission’s property was, “targeted at demobilising and dismantling critical electoral infrastructure in the country” and to undermine INEC capacity to organise elections.

There is no doubt that the damage being wreaked on the assets of the electoral body will impact negatively on its preparations for future elections. The continuous voter registration scheduled to begin this month may be affected in some of the states where materials for the exercise were destroyed. So are voter education and sensitisation as well as coordination of stakeholders’ engagements. The attacks are particularly hurting because the financial implications of replacing lost or damaged items in the prevailing economic environment is huge. For instance, shortly before the 2019 general election, two-container load of 4,695 smart card readers were destroyed along with other sensitive materials in a mysterious fire incident at the Anambra State headquarters of INEC. The culprits were never caught.

In the past, INEC estimated that each card reader cost N167,063 while each memory card cost N6,000. Today, the cost will be much higher, given the depreciation of the naira against foreign currencies. Yet the attacks continue. In the 2nd May 2021 incident in Essien Udim local council of Akwa Ibom, some 345 ballot boxes, 135 voting cubicles, megaphones, water tanks and office furniture were razed.

At his recent meeting with the RECs and other stakeholders, Yakubu harped on the role of communities in supporting the reconstruction of the damaged offices. Osun and Anambra States have responded to such challenge in the past. But the onus is now on the authorities to put in place measures that will forestall disruptions to upcoming electoral activities and safeguard the lives of innocent citizens. The implication of the targeted attacks is clear: If the federal government cannot protect its law enforcement officers and strategic institutions like INEC, we may gradually be on our way to Rwanda or Somalia.

Quote

There is no doubt that the damage being wreaked on the assets of the electoral body will impact negatively on its preparations for future elections

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

