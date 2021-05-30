Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Meet on State of the Nation

Observe one-minute silence for Gen Attahiru, Odumakin

By Deji Elumoye

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) is meeting in Abuja to deliberate on the state of the nation and preparations towards 2023 general election.

The meeting which is being presided over by the Forum’s National Leader and elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, who called for the observance of a minute silence in honour of former Chief of Army Staff ( COAS), Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru, who along with 10 other military officers and men died in an air crash in Kaduna penultimate Friday.

The Forum’s meeting, which is being attended by Afenifere Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo; President of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Senator Emmanuel Essien, and National Elder of Middle Belt Forum, Air Commodore Dan Suleiman (rtd), among others, also observed a minute silence in honour of former spokesman of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, who died recently from complications associated with COVID-19 pandemic.

Details later…

