Princess Fifi Ejindu’s Birthday Devoid of Fanfare

Ravishingly beautiful Princess Fifi Ekanem Ejindu’s style and poise are certainly out of this world.

Apart from her beauty and uncommon gene, the great-granddaughter of King James Ekpo Bassey of Cobham Town in Calabar, Cross Rivers State, is also blessed with the proverbial Midas touch. Everything she touches turns into gold.

The aristocratic billionaire, a cosmopolitan businesswoman, philanthropist, and style icon, is often described as a restless soul driven by an ambition to rule her world.

As far as she is concerned, opportunities abide everywhere, except for those who have set some limitations for themselves. On May 21, 2021, the highly intelligent woman turned 59 in a blaze of glory.

However, the birthday celebration was devoid of the usual fanfare, as she spent the greater part of the day in prayers.

“Interestingly, many don’t really understand that in spite of her successful career, she has not allowed fame, success, and stardom to turn her head. She recognises that only God is the unseen hand behind her success story, and she submits absolutely to his will,” a source revealed.

Despite her very engaging daily schedule, she worships God as would be expected of a grateful soul. A devout Christian, she spends her spare time in total worship of God; and she doesn’t make any move or take any step without seeking divine guidance.

Indeed, her armour against failure is ceaseless prayers. And many of her friends are always amazed at her humility and her total dependence on God in the most critical decisions of her life.

Another source hinted that the elegant woman would be rolling out the drums next year when she hits the Diamond age. The celebration, it was learnt, would certainly dwarf her 50th birthday party nine years ago in Dubai.

