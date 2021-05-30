Okowa to Youths: You’ll Not See Nigeria Destroyed Before Your Eyes

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday, prayed for divine intervention in the country so that Nigerians and youths in particular, “will not see the country destroyed before their own eyes”.

Okowa, who spoke against the backdrop of happenings in the country during the celebration of his sixth year in office, however, thanked God and the people for their support, which he believed, sawhim through the last six years.

While asking for the continued support and cooperation of all Deltans, Okowa said this had become imperative as he navigates the last two years of his administration, so that he could finish strong.

With Okowa were his wife, Dame Edith; Deputy Governor, Kingsley Otuaro and his wife, Ebierin; a former governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori; the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus and the Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori.

Also in attendance were the Acting State Chief Judge, Justice Theresa Diai; Chairman, state council of Traditional Rulers, HRM Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor II and a host of traditional and religious rulers, who were among the personages that cheered and danced with Okowa at the 6th anniversary of his administration held at the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba.

Okowa’s sixth anniversary was a deviation from the usual programme of public lecture, cultural dances and dinner as it featured famous Christian musicians, who performed alongside the Delta State Mass Choir to entertain the large audience.

These included popular gospel artistes like Mercy Chinwo, Chioma Jesus, Sinach, Testimony Jaga, Sonnie Badu, Nkechi Chukwura an Tim Godfrey.

In his sermon titled “The Value of Thanksgiving”, the General Overseer, Dunamis Gospel International Centre, Abuja, Paul Enenche, harped on the importance of thanksfulness for whatever favour we receive, whether from God or human beings.

Enenche warned Nigerians against all manners of ingratitude, noting that gratitude to God should never be compromised as God’s gift of life and everything that makes our lives worthwhile cannot be quantified.

He lamented that humans often exhibit short memory or forgetfulness, with people suffering from what he called “entitlement mentality”, self-conscious and selfish or “outright ungrateful, arrogant and foolish”, calling for a change of attitude about appreciation and gratitude.

The highpoint of the ceremony was the formal presentation of the trophy won by the Delta State contingent to the last National Sports Festival, tagged Edo 2020. Delta State was presented two trophies for winning the festival for three consecutive times.

