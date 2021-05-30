NUGA Officials Visit Unilag

Officials of the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) visited the University of Lagos on Wednesday where they met with the Vice-Chancellor of the university and other members of the local organizing committee of the 26th Nigerian University games.

The visitation was designed to iron out a suitable date for the games and also to inspect the progress made on the Campus’s sports facilities.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Professor Oluwatoyin Temitayo Ogundipe, reiterated the institution’s commitment to hosting the rest of the country’s university athletes.

The Games which is expected to attract over 5000 students from 85 universities was earlier scheduled to hold in 2019, but has been pending and the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic halted many sporting events in 2020.

The facilities inspected by the NUGA visitation panel were those for athletics, the indoor hall, the swimming pool, the main football pitch being re-grassed and other facilities around the Sports Centre.

The NUGA contingent led by its President, Professor Stephen Hamafyelto and the Secretary General advised that the university should not rest on its oars in ensuring that the Games is delivered shortly and that any dates proposed by the university will be taken to for consideration.

Meanwhile, the University of Lagos will host this year’s International Day of University Sports (IDUS) scheduled for the 20th of September and the activities will be announced in due time.

