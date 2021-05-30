No More War as Oyetayo Celebrates with Aregbesola

Social media gossip collectors have had their expectations smashed, thanks to the mysteries behind the pair that is Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and his predecessor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola. A few days ago, the latter clocked 64, and against the prediction of an ultra-cynical public, Governor Oyetola did not snub, scorn or slander him.

For those out of the loop, Governor Oyetola wishing his predecessor “good health, peace and happiness” is nothing special: just one man paying respect to his senior. However, Oyetola’s goodwill message is nothing short of a travesty of the norm for those who have followed the rumours. But great men are by definition custom-defying, so it is not altogether surprising that the pair have made up and buried the speculative hatchet.

In the beginning, Oyetola and Aregbesola were partners, with the latter taking a superior position. Thus, when Ogbeni Aregbesola became Osun State Governor in 2010, he made Oyetola his Chief of Staff. Afterwards, Oyetola inherited his mantle and took over the reins of governorship. Aregbesola went on to become the Federal Minister of Interior. But in-between these periods, rumours grew about a clash between the old friends.

The recent submission regarding this alleged feud between Oyetola and Aregbesola was centred around the former’s intention to win a second term as Osun State Governor. Supposedly, Aregbesola was going all out to oppose this move and had even taken steps to drag the chair from under Oyetola during the party primary. Moreover, Oyetola is reported to have befriended an erstwhile adversary of Aregbesola just to spite him, further widening the supposed gap.

It should be noted that neither Aregbesola nor Oyetola has ever publicly admitted the rumoured feud. Instead, each party has always danced around queries to that effect and stated that their party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), continues to stand strong with each member holding it up. But how many people believed that? Thus, Oyetola’s congratulatory message is just that—a showing that an end has come to the rancour.

