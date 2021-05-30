NIMN Confers Fellowship Award on Okorafor, Nasir, Ekezie-Ekaidem, Others

Oluchi Chibuzor

Twenty-seven leading marketing professionals were recently awarded the highest professional title of fellows by the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN).

The professionals were awarded with the highest membership grade of the institute during its Annual Marketing Conference and Dinner held in Lagos, recently.

Some of those conferred with the award at the elaborate event included Dr. Obaro Odeghe, Executive Director, Corporate Bank Directorate, Fidelity Bank Plc; Mr Ramon Olanrewaju Nasir, Group Head, Media and External Relations of United Bank for Africa; Mr. Babatunde Olufowora, CEO, Red Ribbon Limited; Mrs Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem, Chief Brand Marketing Officer at Union Bank; Isaac Okorafor, erstwhile Director of Corporate Communication, Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN); Michelle Nwoga, Head Customer Experience, UBA and Adedayo Aderugbo, Head of Corporate Affairs, Standard Chartered Bank.

Other recipients included Ngozichukwuka Akinyele, Head Strategic Brand Management, Union Bank; Rahman Mustapha, Senior Lecturer, Department of Business, Kwara Stae University; Goke Iyiola, Chief Marketing Officer, &Edge; Hadiza, Abubakar, Senior Lecturer; Kaduna State University and Samson Opaleye; Experienced Market Intelligence Analyst.

The institute also conferred honorary fellowship award on Nnaemeka Ejeh, Group Executive, Retail Banking Group South, First Bank of Nigeria Limited.

The outgoing President and Chairman of Council, NIMN, Mr. Tony Agenmonmen, who spoke at the event, urged the new fellows to promote professionalism and propagate the Institute’s mission of creating an enduring, distinctive value for all stakeholders through the development, promotion and application of world-class marketing professionalism, and offer valuable advice and initiatives that will further build its equity.

He explained that those conferred with the membership grade belong to the elite cadre of the Institute’s membership structure and therefore have the responsibility to reflect on what the institute stands for at their various workplace and in the marketing eco-system.

Agenmonmen said, “I want to congratulate all of you here today, indeed, it is a very exciting one for us to celebrate these professionals who continue to make us proud.”

Continuing, he said, “Within the very challenging environment, we have continued and will continue to drive the Institute’s plans and programmes by ensuring that we continue to develop well-targeted strategies towards building and supporting young marketing professionals.”

The National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) is the umbrella body for professionals engaged in marketing and related fields as marketing practitioners, sales and marketing directors, customer relationship managers, media planners, channel developers, creative directors, among others.

