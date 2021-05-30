Nigeria’s Unthinking Senate

One thing that’s almost a given is the fact that it’s not difficult to assess the Nigerian senate. Its thought-process is the giveaway. Peopled by a bunch with feeble mindset, it takes nothing to deconstruct their thinking or response level. Unfortunately, this appears to be hitting really hard lately following the nation’s multi-faceted challenges, chief of which is the growing insecurity.

Days back, the senate proposed a bill that would send ransom payers to about 15 years in prison. Just like that! For context, if the law pulls through, what the senate is saying in essence is that once anyone is kidnapped, his or her people must resign to fate, because the nation’s security agencies are not going to help anyway.

How does the highest lawmaking body of any nation just jumps up to proposing such a despicable bill without first addressing issues that are surrounding the seeming helplessness? Which parent, relative or guardian wants to save up only to give all and in some cases, borrow more to rescue their people? So, why are the payers od ransom the target of this proposed obnoxious law and not the criminals as well as the evidently helpless security operatives?

Without mincing words, this particular Nigerian senate, and indeed, the National Assembly, is afflicted. Her people have an incredibly poor mindset, which often makes them think in the reverse. These are not the best of men any forward-thinking nation should elected to think for them. Interestingly, they’ve never failed to live true to who they are. Disappointing lot!

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

