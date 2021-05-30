MEDICAL TERRORISTS – THEY’RE AT IT AGAIN!

If you have not watched the video, please go and look for it or ask me, I will send it to you. It was the dreadlocked man lamenting the death of his brother at the hands of some people at a major tertiary institution in Lagos. He reeled out names and accused these five doctors pointedly of asking for bribes and negligence, leading to the death of his brother. Now, this is a pointed accusation and a specific allegation that I think should warrant a court case to clear the names of the persons mentioned.

But as at the time of writing, all we have seen is a ‘corporate response’ filled with big, big medical terminologies that we do not understand that begs the questions raised. Please, my people in the stained white coat, the brother mentioned names, accused them of extortion and bribery, mentioned the amounts and called them out for what I truly really believe they are – thieves and murderers in white coats.

Please, where EFCC is in this matter o? There has been obtaining by trick. Where is the police in this matter? There is an allegation of murder. Where is the Medical and Dental Council? There has been an allegation of incompetence leading to death? But seriously, if my name was on that list of infamy, I will not hide under any big medical terminology to be saying crap.

I will do everything within my powers to clear my name unless I am guilty. Big-big doctors, big CMD, all have been called ole, and they remain so until they clear their names. Nigerians are waiting. Abi, should I call the names here again in case they didn’t hear their names?

