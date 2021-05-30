Makinde: We Have Reduced Cost of Running Govt by 50%

· Completes over 300 projects in education sector

· Returns 54,000 out-of-school children to school

Gboyega Akinsanmi

Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde yesterday rendered his account of stewardship, revealing that his administration had cut the cost of running government by 50% and government overheads by 12.3% in two years.

Makinde, also, disclosed that his administration had successfully completed 300 projects in the education sector while no fewer than 54,000 out-of-school children had been returned to schools across all the local government areas.

He revealed his achievements yesterday in a state broadcast and during the “Meet the Governor” programme, aired on the network service of the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) to mark his mid-term administration.

Makinde observed that though there were still a few challenges, the administration had made real progress in developing the state, adding that he would like his government to be remembered for how well it has improved the lives of the people.

He explained how his administration had been able to cut down the running cost of government by 50 per cent and also reduced government overhead cost by 12.3 per cent and ploughing the gains into capital projects with economic benefits in the future.

He said Oyo State was in safe hands. The governor noted that the policies and projects of his administration were geared towards good governance.

He said: “We promised to do more than confront poverty. Our pledge was to usher in an era of progress and prosperity.

“We have cut the running cost of government by 50% and also reduced government overhead cost by 12.3%. This saving in overhead cost has been ploughed back into capital projects, which will yield significant economic benefits in the future.”

He added that the state’s tax system had become more efficient.

He said: “We kept true to our promise of not increasing taxes. Instead, we simplified the tax payment system and broadened the tax base to capture the informal sector.

“I am happy to report that the ‘One Stop Shop’ concept put in place by our administration has been able to ease the stress of doing business and eradicate double taxation.”

During the programme, Makinde listed areas his administration had changed the narrative for good in the last two years, saying over 300 projects in the education sector have been completed, while about 54,000 out-of-school children had been returned to classrooms in the state.

The governor pointed out how the administration had been able to raise the bar in the education sector with free, qualitative education policy and the transparent recruitment of 5,000 teachers.

In the health sector, Makinde said several projects inherited by the administration, which were either abandoned or not equipped, had been given facelifts and necessary attention.

He added that the ongoing mass renovation of 299 primary health care centres in each ward of the state was also a major achievement of the government in the last two years.

Makinde said he would like his government to be known for engineering a modern Oyo State, listing the many road projects either continued by the government after they had been abandoned or started by the government.

He added that the 65-kilometre Moniya-Iseyin road, the 21-kilometre Ajia-Airport road with spur to Amuloko, the Apete-Awotan-Akufo road and several other projects were targeted at opening up the state and expanding its economy.

Makinde unveiled the Challenge-Felele-Idi Odo Junction Improvement works and car park, saying the projects would ease the flow of traffic at the axis and also serve as a catalyst for traffic solutions at Challenge, Felele junctions.

He maintained that his government had been doing everything it promised to do, saying the junction project “is just one of the several ways that his administration has been keeping its promise to the people of the state.”

He said: “I can report to you that we have been doing what we promised we would do. We have been making doing business in Oyo State easier for our local and foreign investors.

“As a result, we have been able to reverse the former trend of companies shutting down and moving out of Oyo State. We now have more businesses making Oyo State the destination of choice for setting up their operations.

“We are keeping our promise of ensuring that each of our 351 wards in Oyo State has a functioning Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) before the end of our subsisting mandate.”

