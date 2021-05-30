Lawyer Accuses Chinese Firm of Encroachment, Seeks Ogun Intervention

Kayode Fasua

A London based legal practitioner, Adeniran Adewumi has alleged that a Chinese firm, Sinoki System Limited encroached on his land located in the OPIC residential scheme one, off Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Isheri.

In a statement yesterday, Adewumi pleaded with the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun to intervene in and stop the Chinese firm.

Adewumi claimed that he acquired the land from the Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC), which was then handling land allocation in the state.

He added that he had commenced the development of the property by erecting a perimeter fence and had started sand-filling it because the land was in a swampy environment.

The lawyer, however, lamented that he was surprised to notice that his property alongside some other property around had been encroached upon by the Chinese firm.

Adewumi said when he sent one of his family friends who came to Nigeria from the United Kingdom in 2019 to help him check the site, he was shocked when the family friend told him that a bigger fence covering many acres of land had been erected round his plot.

Adewumi’s statement read in part, “I could remember that sometime ago, there was an issue that someone informed me that there were some people who were hijacking peoples’ land in OPIC.

“I quickly called someone in the Bureau of Land and spoke with the person who showed me my land, his name was Surveyor Olumide and asked him to check my land for me and he confirmed to me not to worry, as my land was intact.

“So, it was a shock to me when I sent one of my family friends who came to Nigeria from the UK in 2019 to help me check my site and he reported that a bigger fence had been erected round my plot which covered acres of land. He sent me a video coverage showing my land has been encroached upon. It was like a joke.

“I then called OPIC and Bureau of Lands and OPIC confirmed that as far as they are concerned, my land is secured and that it was Bureau of Lands that was selling land to Chinese people because they have been given money and that was when I knew the Chinese bought acres of land in the area and they ended up encroaching on my land and other lands.”

The lawyer, therefore, enjoined the state governor to wade into the matter.

His words: “I hope and pray the Government of the day in Ogun State led by Dapo Abiodun will stand up for truth, justice, fairness, humanity and all that are godly in line with his oath of office.

“Beyond that he stood on the Altar of God Almighty, at RCCG, Jesus House, London whilst sharing his election victory testimony to say he will be just and fair in governing the state”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

