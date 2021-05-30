Juventus Give Man Utd Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Hope

Manchester United’s pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo has received a major boost after Juventus chiefs performed a drastic U-turn by sacking Andrea Pirlo.

The Italian was dismissed on Friday and Massimiliano Allegri quickly ushered in as his replacement for a second stint as Bianconeri boss.

Pirlo signed a two-year deal last August and led the club to Coppa Italia glory in his first season in charge, but an underwhelming fourth-place finish in Serie A sealed his fate.

However, Pirlo received assurances over his future only a matter of weeks ago as Juve vice-chairman Pavel Nedved insisted neither he nor Ronaldo were going anywhere.

Ronaldo said of the deal: “It is always looking for more and more on the field, working more and more off the field, that records eventually emerge and collective titles become inevitable, some being the natural consequence of the other.

“So, I’m very proud with this fact that has been widely replicated in recent days: Champion in England, Spain and Italy; Cup winner in England, Spain and Italy; Super Cup winner in England, Spain and Italy; best player in England, Spain and Italy; best scorer in England, Spain and Italy; Over 100 goals for a club in England, Spain and Italy.

“Nothing compares to the feeling of knowing that I’ve left my mark in the countries where I’ve played, and that I gave joy to the fans of the clubs I represented.

“This is what I work for, this is what moves me and this is what I’ll always keep chasing for until the last day.

“Thanks to everyone who took part in this journey! We stand together!”

Meanwhile, Manchester Unitedcould use Jesse Lingard as bait to sign Tottenhamstar Harry Kane, according to reports.

The Red Devils recently tied Edinson Cavani down to a new contract. But, despite that, Ole Gunnar Solskjaeris keen to sign a new marksman when the transfer window reopens at the end of the season.

