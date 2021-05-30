Ize-Iyamu Commends Supporters for Unwavering Commitment

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2020 Edo State gubernatorial election, Mr. Osagie Ize-Iyamu has commended the courage and commitment of the party members who stood by him.

Ize-Iyamu said this in a statement he issued yesterday after the apex court threw out his appeal challenging the legibility of the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki to contest the election.

Obaseki, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the gubernatorial election was declared winner by the National Independent Electoral Commission (INEC).

Consequently, the APC candidate approached the court claiming the PDP candidate did not have the requisite qualifications to contest the election.

However, the courts all through the Election Petition Tribunal, the Appeal Court to the Supreme Court affirmed Obaseki as winner of the election, stating that Ize-Iyamu and APC did not prove their case.

In his statement titled “Because We Were Gallant, Our Hope Is Alive”, Ize-Iyamu noted that the Supreme Court by its judgment had brought to an end his struggle and that of the party to occupy the seat of government in the state.

He said: “I thank all our supporters as well as our loyal party men and women for your unwavering commitment and sacrifice to the advancement of Edo State. I urge you to be law-abiding and to be of good cheer.

“What matters most is that the APC stood up for what we believe in. We stood up for the placement of our people at the epicentre of governance, which is a sharp departure from the norm. As such, let no grievances and no embittered feeling impair the force of our efforts.

“Let us look forward to our coming together to reorganize and position our party to win again. This is in service to our beloved state. Finally, I thank God for the opportunity to seek the office. To Him be all honor and glory.”

