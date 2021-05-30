HURIWA Says Democracy Under Threat

The Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA) has warned that democracy is under threat and called on Nigerians to remain vigilant.

It also accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration of destroying constitutional democracy in Nigeria.

In a statement to mark May 29th 2021 democracy day, the group said Buhari had replaced democracy with dictatorship of an unelected cabal.

The rights group said the government of the day had established corruption, permissive economic crimes amongst top federal government officials.

HURIWA lamented that the president had allowed armed militia to continue to destabilize North West of the country.

HURIWA “alleged that the armed forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria have successfully been transformed into armed forces of Northern Nigeria with only Moslem Northerners manning all strategic internal security Architectures since the Year 2015 and are right now committing grand scale mass killings in the South East of Nigeria.

The statement by HURIWA’s National Coordinator Emmanuel Onwubiko and the National Media Affairs Director, Miss Zainab Yusuf said that sadly, insecurity had denied millions of Nigerians of the enjoyment of constitutionally guaranteed fundamental freedoms.

HURIWA accused the government of deploying members of the armed forces to the South East of Nigeria to shoot-on-sight youngsters whose crime was only that they were born Igbo in the South East of Nigeria.

HURIWA however warned that those committing mass killings in the South East of Nigeria would inevitably be prosecuted before the International Criminal court in The Hague for crimes against humanity.

“We are convinced that the current administration has increasingly failed to stop the extrajudicial killings of the Youngsters in Igbo land under the guise that they are members of the Indigenous peoples of Biafra (IPOB) already banned by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It will amount to intolerable insanity for any Nigerian to celebrate the Democracy Day given that the president has pocketed both the judiciary and the legislature which are essential institutions to enforce the constitutional checks and balances that are of imperative demand in any constitutional democracy.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

