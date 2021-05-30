How We Defeated COVID-19, EndSARS to Deliver Promises, Abiodun Reveals

· Celebrates 61st birthday at orphanage

Kayode Fasua in Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun yesterday disclosed that COVID-19 and EndSARS protest could have dampened the resolve of its administration to deliver electoral promises to the people.

The governor, who marked his 61st birthday with children at the Stella Obasanjo Children’s Home, Abeokuta, charged them not to be distracted by their conditions, but urged them to pursue their aspiration with diligence and vigour.

He identified challenges to his administration in a state address he delivered yesterday to celebrate his second anniversary, though claimed that he recorded giant strides since he assumed office two years ago.

The governor said that despite COVID-19 and other challenges, his administration recorded giant strides since it came on board two years ago.

He said his administration did not allow challenges of COVID-19 and #EndSARS to dampen its resolve to deliver on his electoral promises to the people of Ogun State, disclosing his first year in office witnessed commencement and completion of some infrastructural projects across the state.

He equally scored his administration high, adding that even strident critics of his government had concurred that the incumbent administration had made positive impacts in housing, infrastructure, education, health, agriculture, youth empowerment and other critical sectors.

Describing his administration as a promise-keeping Abiodun said his government would continue to be strategic and deliberate in the allocation of resources.

He said Ogun under his leadership would continue to prioritise projects that have direct and positive impact on the people and remain frugal in the management of the “commonwealth”

He said the current government in the state would sustain the tempo of delivering good governance, assuring residents to expect more projects in infrastructure, housing, health, education, amongst several others.

Abiodun declared that he was at peace with himself and delighted that he stuck with the promise he made to deliver good governance and a government that would be fair, just, equitable, accountable, open, transparent, inclusive and to obey the rule of law.

“In my inaugural speech, I made a covenant with God and the people of Ogun State that I will provide good governance. That is, a government that is fair, just, equitable, accountable, open, transparent, and inclusive and obeys the rule of law.

“Two years down the line, we are a promise keeping administration. We have either fulfilled or are fulfilling all our electoral promises, in practical terms”, Abiodun noted.

He highlighted some projects undertaken by his administration in 24 months, saying no fewer than 34 roads spanning over 270km had been reconstructed, while another set of 41 roads had benefited from rehabilitation covering over 322 km.

He said: “We have worked on over 600km of rural, intra-state, and inter-state roads spread across the three Senatorial Districts of the State, in line with our commitment to an even development of the state and the completion of inherited projects that benefit the citizens.

“It is important to note that some of the reconstructed roads are federal government roads which we have been compelled to do, because citizens do not care about the ownership of the roads, but geo-locate the pains they experience at the point of contact. Your government is committed to bringing relief to our citizens regardless of the cause or source of the discomfort.”

At the Stella Obasanjo Children’s Home, the governor, accompanied by members of the State Executive Council to the Home, admonished the children not to settle for anything less in the course of pursuing their dreams and aspirations in life.

The governor, who promised to always make himself available for the children, also instructed them to improve themselves towards achieving their set goals in life and be determined to be good citizens of the country.

