Gulak’s Killing Shocking, Disturbing, Says Akeredolu

By James Sowole

Ondo State Governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has described the news of an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and former Special Adviser on Political Matters to formerPresidentGoodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak, in Owerri, Imo State, as very shocking and disturbing.

Akeredolu said this in a statement on Sunday evening. .

The governor, same though the details of the tragic incident remain sketchy, the statement credited to the Imo State Police Command claimed that some bandits were responsible for the gruesome murder of a man who was a visitor to the state.

He said: “This is unacceptable.”

Akeredolu said, “This is one murder too many. It is senseless and wicked. The perpetrators of this heinous act are enemies of this country.

“This contrivance is meant to mislead, confuse and destroy. It bears the unmistakable, despicable imprints of fifth columnists bent on setting the country on the path of conflagration. These criminals must not be allowed to succeed.

“We want to use this medium to express our solidarity with our brother Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma. We admonish him and other Governors in the South Eastern States to brace up, and confront the current security challenge to put an end to the bloodbath in the land. The enemies of the people always employ the weapon of fear to create disaffection in the polity.

“This cowardly act is calculated to instigate Nigerians against each other, particularly Northerners, against the Igbo living outside the South East.

“We must confront the enemies of the people with a view to neutralizing them. This is definitely not the time for political correctness. Banditry should not be allowed to subvert the legitimacy of the current government at all levels.

“We call on all security agencies to collaborate with a view to unveiling the criminal elements sponsoring and undertaking terrorist acts. They must be punished, severely.

“May the soul of our departed brother, Ahmed Gulak, rest in perfect peace.”

