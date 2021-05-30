GODWIN OBASEKI – LEAVE ARTEFACTS ALONE

When I hear people say they should return all the Benin monuments and artefacts taken away by the British, I just dey laugh. We are truly a country of mumu. So we cannot cut a deal and ask people who really understand these things to keep the things and commission them as people pay to see them? State that cannot pay salary is seeing an opportunity and cannot take it? Shebi governor say him na investment banker, why can’t he see the opportunity here? So they return the artefacts to Benin so that tomorrow hoodlums will come and vandalize and desecrate them like they just did to Diette Spiff palace? What is the thing coming to do in Benin? Apart from ego and misplaced pride, what else is it coming to do in Nigeria? Instead of us working with the people to organize for the thing to tour the world so we can earn forex on them? Even if na one teacher salary the money can pay, is it not better? It is until we bring the thing come so that when Oshiomhole and Obaseki start to fight again, one thug will now carry it and nack Obaseki head and the thing go scatter, and then we will now know we have artefacts? Mbok, leave the thing where better people who understand the history and know what to do with them can handle them. Kai.

