Fresh Cholera Outbreak Claims Six in Plateau, 33 Others Hospitalised

By Seriki Adinoyi

A fresh outbreak of cholera has been reported in five local government areas of Plateau State — Jos South, Jos North, Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Bassa.

An official of the state’s Ministry of Health, who craved anonymity, said: “It is true, there is an outbreak of cholera in the state.”

He added that about 33 cases have been in the state, while six deaths have been recorded, urging citizens to be very careful about their sources of water, fruits and other foods, and to report any incident to credible health facilities.

“It is important that people mind what they eat and drink and take their personal hygiene very seriously,” he said.

Confirming the outbreak, state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nimkong Lar, tasked health workers to double efforts to prevent further spread.

He said the state has recorded some confirmed cases of the disease and advised the public to be mindful of their sources of water and ensure that only water from trusted sources is consumed.

Lar also cautioned the public against indiscriminate eating of fruits and vegetables, saying that such items must thoroughly be washed first.

“People should be health-conscious by ensuring that all fruits and vegetables are properly washed before eating,” he reemphasized.

