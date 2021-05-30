Figuring out Billionaire Businessman Ned Nwoko’s Many ‘Sins’

No doubt, billionaire businessman and former lawmaker, Ned Nwoko, has wormed his way into the hearts of his people on account of his selfless service to humanity.

His kinsmen love him for transforming his otherwise serene town into a mini-cosmopolitan city with dozens of eye-popping properties. The business tycoon has spent – and is still spending – billions of naira of his money to build quality infrastructure, including roads, hospitals, among several others, in the town.

Besides, he has also continued to give scholarships and grants to indigent students and skilled people. Also, he is currently building a sports university in the serene agrarian community of Idumuje-Igboko, Delta. The Sports Technology and Arts University, otherwise called STAR University, will offer professional first degree certificates in sports-related fields.

Upon completion, the multimillion-dollar project, as disclosed by a source, will have a three-floor academic building, top-scale arts library, medical centres, Olympic-size swimming pool, and standard pitches for football, hockey, and baseball, and a five-star hotel.

Despite his almost unmatched philanthropy, particularly for the people of his community, Nwoko, supposed to be a hero, is now an object of corrosive attacks by vile folks because of misconceptions about him.

The former member of the House of Representatives has suffered many criticisms, bad stabbing, and betrayal from some people whom our source described as ‘disgruntled elements’ of his community, who would stop at nothing to malign his reputation. It was also revealed that his critics had been sponsoring news on the online media just to tarnish his hard-earned reputation. Talking about the recent attack on Nwoko, a source said: “Before now, the only ‘sin’ of Prince Ned was that he married a young Nollywood actress. Every news and every social media attack was centred on his marriage and the speculations that he might marry another wife after the actress.”

“When TV reality star, Nengi paid him a courtesy call, many raised eyebrows on social media if Nengi would be the next wife, especially as the former lawmaker in a BBC interview had stated that he could marry more wives if he wanted to,” another source said.

However, it appears that the calling out of the former lawmaker has now gone beyond speculations. This time, he is being accused of land grabbing, police molestation, and others.

Society Watch gathered that trouble started when one Pamela Uzor Ifejoku took to Twitter to call out the prominent lawyer to release her father, Okey Ifejoku, from detention.

According to Pamela, Ifejoku is presently in the Asaba detention centre, detained alongside 18 persons for murder and terrorism in 2017. She alleged that Nwoko used proxies to do his dirty works and that her father had been kept in police custody even after he had met bail conditions.

But in his reaction, Nwoko explained that, in the case of Ifejoku, he is neither the complainant nor the accuser, adding that Ifejoku is in jail because of the death of one Cyprian. But his explanation fell on deaf ears as many “social media warlords” have continued to berate the former lawmaker for using his wealth to trample on the people of his community.

