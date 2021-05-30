Emir of Kano Visits Benin Monarch, Pledges to Strengthen Bond

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero, yesterday, paid a cultural visit to His Royal Majesty, Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, with a resolve to strengthen the aged-long cultural ties between the two ancient kingdoms.

Speaking at his palace, Oba Ewuare II, said the Emir’s visit to his palace has marked the opening of new vistas of possibilities and clearly buttressed the age-long traditions of their forefathers.

The Benin monarch said his decision to visit Kano Emirate early 2020 on his thank you tour, was in demonstration of the mutual respect and love that exist between the Emirate, the royal household of Kano and the royal household of Benin.

He said: “It gladdens my heart that His Royal Highness decided to reciprocate such a gesture in continuation of the tradition of respect and conviviality between the Kano Emirate and the Benin Kingdom.”

Earlier, at the Benin airport, the Emir said his royal visit to the Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare II, was to strengthen the peaceful coexistence that had existed between the Kano Emirate and the people of the great Benin Kingdom.

The Emir who arrived at Benin airport at 3:59pm in a private jet with registration number 5N-AAK, said he has been to the Benin Kingdom before and that he would always be glad to visit it again.

“We have been here before, and coming back here, I am here to extend my respect and my appreciation from the Kano Emirate to the Benin Kingdom and the rest of the people of Edo State.

“My coming here is like coming home and I am happy being here and will be happy being here again.

“I will always be here for a reason, that is unity, and for the coexistence of this country”, he said.

Ado-Bayero, who described the Benin monarch as his elder brother, prayed that whatever he touches should be blessed by God just as he prayed for the peace and stability in the state.

“My wish has always been a goodwill to Edo people and for Nigeria at large and I pray, whatever he puts his hand on, he will succeed.

“I pray peace and stability will be paramount here. I pray for my big brother, the Oba of Benin, and my other brother, the governor, and all the rest of the leaders, I pray that they will succeed in all their endeavours, I pray peace will continue to reign in Nigeria,” he prayed.

