DOMINIC JOSHUA – SHAME ON US!

Abi, do we blame a 21-year-old who offered us a 60 per cent return on investment and took N2 billion out of us to live a lavish and exotic lifestyle? How will someone offer me 60 per cent for the life of me and I will now go and carry chop money and give him? A 21-year-old? No licence, nothing. Look, me, I even want to meet the boy.

He must teach me the skills. Shey I have been here all my 22 years in investment banking trying to raise money. You will talk, talk, talk, and people will be looking at you and asking you questions like say they are Nobel laureates and then go and give this kind boy the money instead. Who is the mumu? The boy will cut a deal, return some funds, spend some years in gaol and come out smelling like a rose. His village people will even give him a chieftaincy title. Shame on us. Na real shame on us. Mumu people.

