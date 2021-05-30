Citizen of Humanity: What Separates Femi Otedola from Other Billionaires

There are many billionaires of Nigerian origin, resident in the country, building sky-high business empires. However, only a handful of these (compared to the entire group) do not hesitate to give back to the country’s poor and underprivileged. Among these handfuls, Femi Otedola is number one. On this issue, there is no debate.

The philosophy of American billionaire Andrew Carnegie (that true wealth is one that lifts the immediate society of the possessor and then reaches even further) is one that has always been applied to well-known Nigerian businessman and philanthropist Femi Otedola. And why not—the man has done good deeds too many to count.

People talk about Good Samaritans, but how many people were willing to fork out the medical bills for the now-late veteran actor, Sadiq Daba? The majority of folks only remembered that the actor had been a regular TV personality during their youth. When it was time to assist that old man, moneyed folks turned their faces away. But Otedola did not.

What about another legend of the silver screen, Victor Olaotan? Who was it that settled the bills down to the pennies, everything amounting to about 39 million? Femi Otedola. What about the former Super Eagles player and coach Christian Chukwu? While he was battling prostate cancer and needed about 37 million, who bailed him out? Femi Otedola. And if the assumption is that only the famous have benefitted from Otedola’s largesse, who knew Dr Inih Ebong, the retired Associate Professor from the University of Uyo in Akwa Ibom State? And others like him.

There aren’t enough pages to celebrate the philanthropy of Femi Otedola and others like him. Among billionaires of Nigerian origin, Otedola stands out in this regard. To give and give and never stop giving, is it any surprise that his wealth remains boundless and Heaven looks favourably upon him?

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

