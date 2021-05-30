Cholera Kills Seven in Gombe

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Cholera, an infectious disease that causes severe watery diarrhoea, has killed seven persons including a two-year-old boy in Gombe State while six others were responding to treatment in public health facilities in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Habu Dahiru gave the figure at a session with journalists yesterday, saying 32 had been diagnosed, treated and discharged.

He explained that the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre on May 21 received a surveillance report of suspected cases of Cholera and death of a two-year-old child in Kalajanga village in Akko Local Government Area.

He said a rapid response team was “deployed immediately, the cases were confirmed in the laboratory and a free treatment centre for cases was established at Bogo Model Primary Health Care (PHC) Centre.

“With the threshold of confirmed cases reached, I hereby declare an outbreak of Cholera in Garko ward of Akko LGA. So far, 32 cases have been treated and discharged, six are currently on admission.”

Dahiru said that the Ministry of Health had activated a multisectoral incident management system for a prompt and coordinated response to the outbreak.

While calling on the people of the state to take precautionary measures, the commissioner said cholera could be prevented by use of clean water, consumption of hygienically prepared meals and properly cooked food.

The commissioner added that personal hygiene and environmental sanitation were also proven preventive measures.

He commended the state governor, Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya for ensuring that all the needed resources for free management of cases at the treatment centre and containment of the outbreak were provided.

