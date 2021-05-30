Breaking: Ahmed Gulak, Ex-Political Adviser to Former President Jonathan, Killed in Owerri

Ahmed Gulak, a former political adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan, was shot dead on Sunday in Owerri, Imo State capital.

Police have confirmed his murder but details of his death are still scanty. Reports said he was shot dead by unknown gunmen who ambushed his vehicle on his way to Sam Mbakwe Airport in the state capital.

Gulak conducted the controversial gubernatorial primary in Imo State that led to the emergence of Senator Hope Uzodimma as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Following the controversy that trailed the primary, the Gulak-led committee was dissolved by the national headquarters of the APC.

Details later…

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

