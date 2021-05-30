Adebayo, Emefiele to Lead FG’s Delegation to Nig-US Investment Summit

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Niyi Adebayo and the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, would lead a delegation of Nigerian ministers, governors and top business personalities to the United States-Nigeria Investment Summit (USNIIS 2021) scheduled to take place in New York City, United States on September 17 and 18, 2021.

The summit, whose theme is: “Nigeria: The Future of Global Business,” would highlight the demands, solutions and growth opportunities for the 21st-century global trade and investment in Nigeria.

It would be hosted at the Ziegfeld Ballroom at 141 W 54th Street, New York, NY 10019 and would engage the United States government, key investors and global leaders on the importance and opportunities of Nigeria’s commerce in the 21st century.

Adebayo and other business leaders would use the summit to engage the United States’ government, industry captains and investors and show them the importance of accessing Nigeria’s economic future and specifically, Nigeria’s re-emergence as a market that reaches beyond its borders for global trade.

The promoters of the summit stated that the USNIIS, “is the premier public-private platform for effective bilateral economic engagement between Nigeria and the United States.

“The USNIIS 2021’s mission is to bring national, state, and industry policymakers, regulators, finance directors, economists, investors, corporations, startups, entrepreneurs, and influencers that impact the economic mission of both nations.”

In addition, the United States of America’s Department of State has affirmed that it would participate in the summit on September 18 with the desire to broaden commerce and investment engagements with Nigeria.

The summit, which comes right on the heels of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City, is expected to attract participants from across the globe, including investors, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, local and state governments officials, who are encouraged to attend and engage in the future of US-Nigeria business investment collaborations.

Areas of interest between the USA and Nigeria in the post COVID-19 pandemic season would include the acceleration of the emerging digital economy such as telehealth/medicine, delivery services, remote work, and learning.

A statement issued by the promoters of the summit added that accelerated activities in e-commerce and cross border data flows among others would make economic collaborations between both countries an absolute necessity.

It added: “Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy and most populous nation, and a vital member of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA); the world’s largest free trade area, carries significant impact to the Future of Work that is already upon us.

“The technological advancement that has ushered in the ‘Future of Work’ also brings with it additional investment considerations and opportunities for global economies and labour markets.

“The US-Nigeria Investments Summit announced it will hold a global trade and investment event for 2021 in September in direct response to these trends and opportunities. The organisation recently announced a partnership with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment.”

